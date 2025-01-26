Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has opened a new Tree for Everyone Grant Fund which is available to everyone in the region who would like to plant more trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new £50,000 Grant Fund is part of the Mayor’s Million Trees project, which aims to plant 1.4million trees in South Yorkshire.

The new Grant Fund is for people in the region who would like to plant trees here, on land where planting rights are secured, and where the trees will provide a public benefit and enhance environmental sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of £50,000 has been allocated for the fund with grants awarded in amounts of between £250 and £2,500.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor opens £50,000 A Tree for Everyone Grant Fund for the region.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will work with the South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) to deliver the Grant Fund.

In contrast to the Free Trees for Communities scheme, which is only open to community groups and provides packs of 50 trees, the Grant Fund is open to everyone in South Yorkshire, and can offer a more flexible number of trees, equipment, surveys or other professional support, provided applicants meet the criteria.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, said: “I’ve made no secret of the fact that I want to plant 1.4 million trees, one for every person who lives in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trees enrich our lives, sustain our communities and provide countless environmental benefits. That’s why I’m so proud to be opening this new Grant Fund to enable people in South Yorkshire to plant more trees.

“Trees are both our heritage and our future, so I’m looking forward to working with our communities across Barnsley, Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield to create a healthier, wealthier, greener and cleaner South Yorkshire.”

The fund will be open for round one of applications between Friday 24 January 2025 and Friday 21 February 2025. This round will only be suitable for projects that intend to plant trees or develop tree planting initiatives in this tree planting season and all funds must be used by 31 March 2025.

For almost 40 years, South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF) has invested millions of pounds in community groups and organisations to address critical social issues and improve lives across the region. Michelle Dickinson, SYCF’s head of philanthropy and programmes, said: “Planting trees is such a simple yet powerful way to help create a healthier and more resilient South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Utilising our strong relationships with community groups and networks across the region, we’ll work to drive participation in key target areas.

“We’re proud to partner with Oliver Coppard and his team on this unique project, which promises to leave a lasting, positive impact on our region - both now and for future generations.”

A subsequent round will be opened later in 2025 for projects that intend to invest in tree planting over the next 12 months and projects that will be complete by March 2026.

To find out more information or to apply to the Grant Fund visit www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/tree-fund or to find out more information about other tree planting initiatives in South Yorkshire visit https://www.southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/