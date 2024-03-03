Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The upper reaches of Bentley Mill Stream is one of 40 projects across the country which will benefit from £25M of investment.

Natural processes such as planting trees and wetlands within the immediate area of Bentley Mill Stream and the watercourse corridor will help ‘slow the flow’ of the rain and surface water. Coupled with improving the connectivity to the flood plain, it is expected to primarily improve the flood resilience of the downstream Bentley community whilst also providing biodiversity net gain.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook said: “This announcement is most welcome. We are continually lobbying government for funding to support flood defences and flood alleviation across Doncaster.

Councillor Mark Houlbrook by the River Don.

"We are committed to providing useful solutions to instances of flooding, particularly in an area such as Bentley which has been badly affected previously. This allocation of funding will help support larger flood projects we are working on alongside natural interventions.”

The announcement comes after a wide range of applications were submitted to the Environment Agency by community groups, environmental charities, and councils for grants, following the launch of the largest-ever investment in natural flood management schemes in September last year.

Doncaster North MP, Ed Miliband, said: ““This is an important investment for the community in Bentley, whose homes and businesses have been so badly affected by flooding.