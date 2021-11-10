School boy represents Doncaster at COP26 by raising his voice on climate change and the environment

Samuel Finn from Conisbrough not only attended COP26 but took part in an event which was aimed at getting young people involved in the climate change conversation.

At just 15 years old he was the youngest facilitator at the whole event.

Samuel said: “I can’t believe I got to go.

Samuel Finn, 15 from Conisbrough.

“Not many adults get to say that they have been so I was thrilled to get the chance to go and meet like minded people who care about the environment.”

Samuel got to Glasgow on Saturday, November 6 and stayed until Monday, November 8 which is when his big event was.

He is part of RYCA (Regional Youth Climate Assembly) a group who were asked to speak at COP26 and show a short film they have made called Ripple Effect.

After the film aired Samuel took part in a Q and A where he got the opportunity to encourage other young people to get involved with climate change and to join groups such as RYCA who are working towards younger voices being heard in places such as parliament and local councils.

“The aim of the event was to highlight that young people are not just the future but we are the present,” Samuel said.

“We need to act now, not set goals for 2050.

“Climate change is already impacting us now so we need to set closer targets and goals before it’s too late.

Samuel Finn at the event.

“It’s important that our event had young people speaking on behalf of young people.

“We had representatives from England , Northern Ireland, Scotland and other places across the UK.”

Whilst he was at COP26 he was able to attend other events and speak to people at big companies such as Microsoft and The Bank of Scotland about his ideas.

“It was great to hear what these big companies are doing to help the environment,” he said.

Samuel Finn at the event.

“Some of them are creating eco-jobs and others are investing in changing the food industry to help the planet.”

Samuel was thrilled to have attended COP26 and to have met many interesting people.

“I couldn’t believe that just over the bridge there were world leaders and politicians,” he said.

“One day even Barack Obama was here which is pretty cool.

“Everyone came together to discuss the one topic we all have in common - the environment.

“I think this is the top achievement of my entire life.

Samuel Finn in Glasgow.

“Being in the same space as these people and being able to speak to an international audience.”

Samuel said that the hot topics of COP26 were farming, housing and education.

He saw many like minded people coming together to discuss future solutions which could be used by the politicians in attendance.

Samuel is a Youth Councillor back home in Doncaster which is how his passion for the environment began.

Back in 2019 he became the representative for The McAuley Catholic High School and it became clear quickly that one of the biggest issues to the people in his age bracket was climate change.

Samuel then joined RYCA so that he could spread the message further and work on issues locally and nationally.

“Something important in Doncaster is public transport,” Samuel said.

“We should have more eco-transport across the Sheffield City Region and it needs to be more accessible and cheaper.

“I also think Doncaster needs better flood defences.

“We we’re all devastated by the Fishlake floods and where I live in Conisbrough was hit hard too.

“More money should be spent on long lasting, effective flood defences.

“One primary school was flooded twice and the first time flood defences hadn’t been built quick enough, we should be preparing not reacting.”

Samuel has put a lot of effort into reaching out to young people in Doncaster but admits that the pandemic has made that harder.

He has turned to social media to engage with others and to get people involved with his mission.

Even though he has taken to a huge stage this past weekend he is still working at a grassroots level.

He is heavily involved with his local Scouts community.

He said: “I’m part of the 25th Scouts group - the Explorer Knights.

“I have been getting them involved by running environment events.

“We have been picking up rubbish, replanting trees, weeding the local area and talking about environmental concerns whilst we work.

“The s'mores taste even better after the hard work.

“I have been getting the Cubs involved too - we cleaned up a church garden.”

Samuel believes that young people have a lot to say about the environment and that children younger and younger are becoming passionate about saving the planet.

“It’s great to see so many people want to get involved,” he said.

“Politicians and world leaders need to listen to us now that so many of us are engaged and telling them they need to change.”

Samuel has received praise for bringing his message to COP26 and for representing Doncaster at the worldwide event.

“The response has been amazing,” Samuel said.

“My teachers have been great about it.

“My local MP Nick Fletcher connected with me on Twitter which was really cool because I’m interested in politics.”

