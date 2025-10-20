RWE submits planning application for £125m Tween Bridge Solar development project

Following the submission of RWE’s Tween Bridge Solar Farm planning application to the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) in August this year, the company is pleased to confirm that the application has been accepted for consideration.

The proposed project would be located within the Yorkshire and Humber regions, adjacent to RWE’s existing Tween Bridge Wind Farm.

With a potential generation capacity of up to 800 megawatts (AC) (1) of solar power and an additional 400 MW (AC) of co-located battery energy storage, Tween Bridge Solar Farm would be capable of supplying clean electricity to hundreds of thousands of UK homes. The project has already secured a grid connection offer from National Grid.

Alongside its energy generation capacity, the project has been designed to deliver significant biodiversity gains, including extensive new hedgerows, woodland networks, species-rich grassland areas, and habitats for birds, bats, hedgehogs, and pollinators. Features such as insect hotels, beetle banks, hibernacula, and beehives would further support local wildlife.

RWE aima to ensure the best possible economic and agricultural benefits can be achieved for those landowners who host their projects, while also playing an important role in protecting the environment, securing UK energy supply, and helping deliver Net Zero.

The solar farm would also bring lasting benefits to the surrounding communities. A £12.5 million community benefit fund is being proposed to support local projects over the lifetime of the scheme, once constructed and fully operational.

Paul Hunt, Senior Project Manager at RWE, commented: “Tween Bridge Solar Farm represents an opportunity to deliver a renewable energy project at scale while creating long-term economic and environmental benefits for the local community. We’ve been working closely with residents, stakeholders, and landowners to shape our proposals, and we are committed to ensuring that this project delivers lasting value.”

The Tween Bridge Solar Farm would also operate under the UK Solar Developers Charter, recently launched by RWE, which formalises the company’s commitment to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and delivering local economic benefits.

RWE has rapidly expanded its UK solar and battery storage portfolio since 2022, with 10 solar projects now in construction and the first UK project energised last month. Alongside solar, the company continues to invest in wind energy, battery storage, and low-carbon projects, helping to strengthen UK energy security and reduce carbon emissions.

The formal examination of the Tween Bridge Solar Farm by the Planning Inspectorate is expected to begin in 2026, with a decision by the Secretary of State anticipated in early 2027. If consented, construction could begin in 2028, with commercial operations commencing in 2030.