Runners aiming to tame the marathon distance to raise vital funds for Yorkshire Wildlife Park charity.

A pair of runners are aiming to tame the marathon distance to raise vital funds for a top Yorkshire wildlife charity.

Animal lovers Alison Thorburn and Emily Harbon’s intense training sessions are being fuelled by their support of its efforts to conserve endangered species around the world and they will bring in around £4,000 for the Wildlife Foundation for their efforts.

The Foundation, based at award winning Yorkshire Wildlife Park, has supported a range of projects including support for the Ol Jogi rhino conservancy in Kenya, saving Ussuri Brown Bears in Asia, and the Lion Rescue 2, which successfully liberated a lioness and her three cubs from war-torn Ukraine and gave them a new life at the park.

“The Yorkshire Wildlife Park has done a lot for the area and the region, which deserves to be shouted about,” says Emily, 50, who owns a ladies wear boutique, in Bawtry, who will tackle the iconic London Marathon course on Sunday, April 27.

“The Foundation’s rescue of Aysa the Lioness and her newborn cubs from Ukraine so they could have a safe life at the park has been a joy to witness and a real feel-good story. I want to contribute to supporting more work like this.

“I know I can complete the challenge because every step I take during the run will be motivated by my passion for animals and their welfare.”

Emily secured her spot in the race in an auction at the Wildlife Foundation’s Twilight Fundraising Ball at the park, which is home to some of the world’s most beautiful and at-risk species from, including polar bears and Amur leopards.

Alison, a data manager at a housing charity, from Evenly Northamptonshire, missed out on a London Marathon place but will complete a ‘virtual’ marathon, running the distance around the streets of Doncaster on April 27.

“I wanted to challenge myself – especially as I turn 60 next month – and give back to the Yorkshire Wildlife Park as I’ve been visiting for so many years.,” she says. “The work they do is so worthwhile. I’m passionate about polars, love leopards, care about the cheetahs and want to help save all animals that are endangered.”

“I want my children and grandkids to be able to see these majestic creatures in a conservation park or in the wild, but with climate change and humans destroying their natural habitats, will they?

“I am doing my marathon in and around YWP with the last 10k being run as part of the 10k organised by Curly’s Athletes which is also in aid of the Foundation."

Cheryl Williams, Trustee of the Foundation, says: “It’s always fantastic to see supporters like Alison and Emily getting stuck in and helping out. Their dedication keeps our projects ticking, awareness high and momentum rolling.

“Every donation helps. Thank you and good luck ladies for the journey ahead of you!"

Alison has run one marathon before, almost three years ago in support of Dementia UK. An illness her late mother suffered from and a charity who supported the family this time.

To donate to their fundraising pages, visit: