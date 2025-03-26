Public meeting called to discuss controversial solar farm plan near Doncaster

Upset residents against plans for a huge solar farm near Doncaster are to stage a public meeting – with MPs, mayoral candidates and councillors all being urged to attend the gathering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been drawn up to create Whitestone Solar Farm between Doncaster and Rotherham near to Conisbrough .

A group – Save Our Greenbelt – has been set up opposing the scheme with residents expected to pack into the meeting when it is held on 14 April from 6.30pm at Conisbrough Community Ivanhoe Centre in Gardens Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Green Nation wants to build a 750MW industrial solar site across an area known as Conisbrough Parks which sits adjacent to villages of Conisbrough, Clifton, Micklebring, Firsby, Ravenfield, and Braithwell.

Residents will discuss plans to build a huge solar farm near Conisbrough.

Save Our Greenbelt spokesperson Philip Knight said: “It is part of a growing trend of large-scale solar and battery storage developments that threaten valuable farmland, food security, and rural communities — with little local benefit.

"This project would create one of the largest industrial solar sprawl sites in the UK, consuming thousands of acres of productive agricultural land.

"Along with the public, we have invited local MP’s, local ward councillors, local parish councillors and prospective candidates for local ward elections and Doncaster mayoral candidates across all parties so we can get their views on the proposal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There is no local economic benefit — long-term jobs created are negligible.

“Solar energy is intermittent and reliant on expensive backup from gas and battery storage, increasing long-term energy costs.

“The project will not lower local energy bills or improve grid resilience.”

“Industrial solar removes natural grasslands, increases flooding risks, and disrupts ecosystems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We support renewable energy but believe solar should be prioritised on rooftops and brownfield sites, not productive farmland and greenbelt.

“The government’s current clean energy targets can be met without sacrificing food security or historic rural landscapes.

“We urge political leaders to oppose Whitestone One and similar large-scale solar land grabs and upport a rooftop solar-first policy and investment in smaller, community-based energy solutions.”

The farm, one of the biggest in the UK, would be built on land previously earmarked for shelved transport project HS2, with a number of sites in South Yorkshire under consideration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, it could generate up to 750MW of energy, dwarfing the county’s current largest solar farm Richmond, North Yorkshire, which has the capacity to produce up to 55 MW and would provide power to thousands of homes.

A spokesperson for Green Nation said: “Whitestone is a proposed solar farm with associated battery storage that would be located in South Yorkshire between Rotherham and Doncaster and connect into the National Grid at Brinsworth Substation.

“We published our early plans for Whitestone in November last year, as part of a public consultation. We are grateful to everyone who has taken the time to attend one of our events in the local area over the last few weeks and to respond to the consultation.”

All members of the public are welcome to attend the Save Our Greenbelt meeting.