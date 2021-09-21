£15,000 up for grabs as Doncaster community groups urged to bid for funding

Doncaster community groups are being invited to apply for cash.

Suez recycling and recovery UK is set to open its £15,000 Doncaster Environment Fund, giving local organisations a chance to bid.

The fund supports local good causes developing projects which improve the local natural environment, reduce waste and increase recycling.

Suez – employed by Doncaster Council to collect and process the borough’s recyclable material – also recycles textiles and small electrical items to be recycled.

Revenue generated from the recycling of these items has been set aside for the fund.

Community groups, clubs and schools will be able to apply for awards of up to £1,500 from 27 September.

Applicants will then have until 5pm on Friday 12 November 2021 to submit an application.

In 2019, nine local groups received funding from the Doncaster Environment Fund, including:

£1,200 to Edlington Community Woodland to create a high quality woodland park

£1,000 to Fishlake Playing Fields Action Group to develop a wildflower meadow

£420 to Friends of Hyde Park Cemetery for improvement works.

In 2020, whilst the pandemic meant that the fund could not be operated in the same way, £14,500 was donated to two local organisations supporting Doncaster residents throughout the pandemic: £1,500 was given to ‘For the Love of Scrubs’ project which went towards materials for scrubs and other PPE at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and over £13,000 was donated to the Doncaster Community Hub to support those suffering hardship during the initial lockdown period.

Suez’s Contract Manager Victoria Crabtree said: “We’re delighted to re-open the fund again this year. We know that there are so many local groups that are working hard to create a better environment, whether that’s through developing a community vegetable plot, restoring a local park or setting up a new recycling initiative.”

Coun Mark Houlbrook from Doncaster Council said: “I am delighted that this funding is available for communities to improve their local environment and this comes at a time when people are increasingly joining together to make a difference in their neighbourhoods. I would encourage groups who have a project or a scheme in mind, to apply, particularly if it is something that benefits the wider community in reducing waste and increasing recycling.”