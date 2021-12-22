Plans for 198 new homes development in Doncaster

The proposed development will deliver approximately 198 new homes and will be located off Alverley Lane.

As part of the proposal, there will be a mixture of two, three and four bedroom homes, as well as a range of one to four bedroom affordable homes.

The site is currently allocated for housing in the new Local Plan for Doncaster and Taylor Wimpey have designed a scheme to complement the local surroundings as well as reflect the needs of the community.

Located near to the centre of Doncaster and close to both the A1(M) and M18, the firm says the new development will be well located for those who wish to commute to the neighbouring towns and cities of Leeds and Sheffield.

Ina statement on its website, Taylor Wimpey says: “Our design will look to replicate the current residential surroundings on Alverley Lane, with the new homes along the frontage of the development being directly accessed from the road. The scheme will feature an inviting tree lined entrance way, helping to create a sense of arrival and openness.

"A large area of public open space will sit to the western end of the development and will feature walkways connecting the site to the surrounding community.

" In addition, two smaller sections of open space have been designed to include play equipment and outdoor seating. Connection points on the development will enable the residents of the scheme, and the surrounding areas, to easily access the Edlington/Dearne Valley Railway Embankment Local Wildlife Site (LWS), which runs adjacent to the southern boundary of the development.”

Taylor Wimpey has published a master which plan showcases their proposal of approximately 198 new homes, as well as what they say is ample public green space and play areas.

A planning application is due to be submitted in February 2022 and views on the scheme have been welcomed.

Views can be emailed to [email protected] or via their website.