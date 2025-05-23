New rising main to complete £3m upgrade to Stainforth and Thorne wastewater treatment sites.

Work to replace 2.8km of wastewater pipes from Yorkshire Water’s Stainforth sewage pumping station (SPS) to Thorne wastewater treatment works (WWTW) starts on site this week.

It’s the final phase of Yorkshire Water’s £3m upgrade to improve wastewater services to customers in Stainforth, Thorne and Doncaster.

The rising main renewal will improve resilience in the wastewater network and reduce the risk of service disruption in the future.

The pipes run from Stainforth in land adjacent to the river Don before crossing the A614 Selby Road to Thorne.

Contract partners, M Group, started on site in Thorne on Monday 19 May, installing the new rising main under the A614, drilling the section under the road to avoid any road closures.

Work will proceed onto private land as the projects moves towards Thorne wastewater treatment works.

As replacement work progresses to sections of pipe adjacent to the river, access to this working area will be via Omega Boulevard.

There will be some work to finish at the Stainforth pumping station on Ramskir Lane.

A number of modifications include the installation of two new air valves and chambers, two new flow meters, panel modifications and soft start controls to three storm pumps. Two existing air valves on top of the pipe bridge that cross over the Stainforth to Keadby Canal, close to Stainforth SPS, will also be replaced. The project is due to complete in December.

Dominic Cunney, YW project manager, said: “This project will help to reduce leakages and reduce the risk of mains bursts for the Thorne and Stainforth areas.

“We have just begun our largest investment of £8.3bn in the region, this includes over £1.5bn to continue to reduce storm discharges into local rivers and tributaries and improve water quality over the next five years. “