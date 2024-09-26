Judge delivers short shrift to Doncaster ‘professional fly-tipper’ handing him community service and hefty fine
Michael Shipley-Watson, of Dunscroft, was found guilty of illegally dumping waste at Cuckoo Lane, Hatfield, as well as being an unregistered waste carrier.
After the court had heard that Mr Shipley-Watson was “not in the waste disposal business” and - at the time - on benefits, prosecuting Judge DJ Pyle, of Doncaster Magistrates Court, considered this case against the sentencing guidelines and determined that it involved deliberate culpability.
In delivering his verdict, Pyle commented that that Shipley-Watson had “blighted” the Cuckoo Lane area and remarked: “Imagine if everyone else was doing that!”
Shipley-Watson entered guilty pleas were to both offences.
Should the guilty party not comply with the unpaid work order then DJ Pyle warned that the case was reserved to him and then he would “rip up the community order” and send him to prison.
Councillor Joe Blackham, Cabinet Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement, said: “Fly-tipping is disgusting and there is no excuse for it. I do hope that the punishment handed down by the judge in court serves as an adequate punishment and sufficient deterrent. As a council we investigate all fly-tipping incidents, hand out Fixed Penalty Notices and will take them to court.”
To report instances of fly-tipping, please visit the Doncaster Council website at : https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/services/environmental/fly-tipping