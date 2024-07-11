Greenhouse gas emissions in Doncaster fall – as new Government ramps up action towards net zero
It comes as environmental activists warned "incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come", calling on the new Government to take "ambitious" action to combat climate change, and reach net zero emissions.
New figures from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero show 375,929 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (kt CO2e) were emitted across the UK in 2022.
This was the equivalent of 5.6 tonnes CO2e (t CO2e) per capita – a fall from 5.9 the year before and 6.2 in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
In Doncaster there were 1,960.2 kt CO2e emitted, or 6.3 tonnes per person – down from 6.7 tonnes in 2021.
Andrew Pendleton, deputy CEO of the environmental charity Global Action Plan, said: "Any decrease in greenhouse gas emissions is encouraging, but incremental change is not enough to protect people and planet for generations to come.
"We need the newly-elected government to take ambitious action to tackle climate change and air pollution by ensuring everyone can travel and heat their homes in ways that are better for our health and the planet, including increasing funding for local authorities to continue to decarbonise our towns and cities."
The data was released before the recent general election, which saw Labour win an overwhelming majority, and former leader Ed Miliband return to government as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.
On Monday, Mr Miliband ditched a ban on new onshore wind farms introduced by the Conservatives in 2015, which the Government hopes will boost economic growth and help to transform the grid to clean energy by 2030.
Alethea Warrington, senior campaigner at climate charity Possible, described the announcement as a "really positive step forward for our climate, our economy, and our energy bills".
"This is a sensible, practical move which reflects the UK public’s strong support for onshore wind, which goes across political parties and every constituency", she added.
Nationally, transport was the biggest cause of emissions at 30 per cent. That was followed by domestic use at 22 per cent, and industry at 17 per cent.
In Doncaster the transport sector accounted for the biggest source of emissions, with 42 per cent of all greenhouse gases.
