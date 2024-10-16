Flood Action Week - trade body offers property protection tips to householders in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A national trade body has drawn up a list of measures householders in Doncaster can take to protect their homes against flooding.

The advice comes as the Environment Agency launches ‘Flood Action Week’ which runs until the 20 October, highlighting the steps that can be taken to reduce the devastation caused by floods to homes and businesses.

Sarah Garry, Chief Executive of the Property Care Association, said: “Flood Action Week advises the public to be prepared, by checking their long-term flood risk, signing up for flood warnings by phone, text or email, and taking steps to protect themselves from future flooding.

“The campaign also references property flood resilience measures, which are solutions that can make properties better withstand flood events.

“These can help alleviate a good deal of cost and distress for those affected by flooding.

“Some measures can be adopted in modern buildings, or during the recovery or refurbishment of older buildings, to provide degrees of resilience and protection from the effects of flood water.

Ten measures suggested by the PCA to protect against flooding include:

Fitting flood protection guards to external doors or replacing doors completely with a flood resistant alternative. Garage door protection is also available.

Replacing standard airbricks with a ‘self-closing’ alternative.

Fitting a ‘non return valve’ foul water drains to prevent sewage being forced back into the property.

Checking brickwork is in good condition and coat face with a water-resistant solution.

Replacing kitchens with one that can be cleaned, dried and reused, such as one made of marine ply or steel.

Replacing standard gypsum plaster with an alternative that does not absorb or retain water.

Using ceramic or stone tiles with waterproof adhesive and grout to ground floors.

Placing electric sockets higher up the wall (with the cabling coming down from the ceiling, rather than the standard lay-out from below).

Purchasing a sump pump or “puddle sucker” to remove water rapidly after flooding.

Planning and preparing to move personal items to higher levels above flood water.

Members of the PCA’s Flood Prevention and Protection Group can help householders introduce flood protection ensures to their homes. More details can be found at https://www.property-care.org/homeowners/advice/flood-protection

More on Flood Action Week can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/news/public-urged-to-prepare-for-floods-after-wettest-18-months-on-record