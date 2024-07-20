FCC Environment urges Doncaster visitors to keep safe at reclamation site.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following a recent spate of break-ins resulting in criminal damage that has cost over £5,000 to repair and posed a threat to the protected wildlife living at Thurcroft Reclamation Site, FCC Environment, the site’s owner, is asking local residents to stay safe and stick to the areas that are open to the public.

Areas of the site are publicly accessible and site owner FCC Environment continues to welcome members of the public to visit those areas of the site but is urging people to stay safe when walking there.

The site is an operational facility, with dangerous areas where large plant machinery operates and as such there are significant hazards which can be potentially life-threatening. FCC Environment is encouraging people to keep to public access areas that traverse the site for their own safety.

To help people use the public rights of way, the leading waste management and recycling company has produced a handy flyer showing which footpaths are accessible and areas that people should avoid.

Thurcroft is now accepting soils to complete the reclamation of the site in accordance with the planning consent. Once complete, Thurcroft will be opened as a country park and available for the public to fully enjoy.

FCC Environment’s Area Manager for North Landfill, Mark Pailing commented: “We have been successful in restoring large parts of the site, however, there is still a significant area at the north of the site that requires filling. This is clearly marked by a perimeter fence that should not be crossed for safety reasons.

“People are welcome to come and enjoy the area to stretch their legs or spot wildlife, and we actively encourage this. Our message to the public is clear: please do come and enjoy the many walking routes on the site, but we urge people to stay away from areas where there are active works ongoing as there are a number of potentially life-threatening hazards in these areas. Keeping people safe while we go about our work has to be our number one priority”.

Thurcroft Reclamation Site is located off Kingsforth Lane and is a popular walking spot for locals.

It can be accessed via footpaths to the east, south and west of the site. The main entrance on Kingsforth Lane is for official site purposes only, and not for public access due to the heavy goods vehicle traffic along the access road.

The flyer can be downloaded from thurcroft.fccenvironment.co.uk and if members of the public have any questions, please can contact [email protected] .