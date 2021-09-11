Environmental permit issued for Kirk Sandall waste incinerator

The Environment Agency has issued a permit to allow BH Energy Gap (Doncaster) Ltd, to operate a waste incinerator at a site off Sandall Stones Road in Kirk Sandall.

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 11th September 2021, 10:29 am

The decision follows an environmental assessment of the proposed activities, taking into account comments made during public consultations.

The permit sets out legally binding conditions that Energy Gap must follow to protect air quality, groundwater and surface water and ensure the safe storage, management and disposal of waste.

Read More

Read More
More than 40 tonnes of fly-tipping cleared in two months from just one Doncaster...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An artist's impression of Energy Gap's new waste incinerator

It also imposes conditions to minimise the risk of accidents, noise and odour and maximise energy efficiency.

Area Environment Manager Jacqui Tootill said: “Having carried out a full assessment we’re now certain that this facility meets the necessary legal requirements and that a permit can be issued.

“We don’t permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk to health or the environment and our officers will now set about regulating the site to ensure the conditions of the permit are met and that waste and emissions are managed correctly.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.