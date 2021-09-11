The decision follows an environmental assessment of the proposed activities, taking into account comments made during public consultations.

The permit sets out legally binding conditions that Energy Gap must follow to protect air quality, groundwater and surface water and ensure the safe storage, management and disposal of waste.

An artist's impression of Energy Gap's new waste incinerator

It also imposes conditions to minimise the risk of accidents, noise and odour and maximise energy efficiency.

Area Environment Manager Jacqui Tootill said: “Having carried out a full assessment we’re now certain that this facility meets the necessary legal requirements and that a permit can be issued.

“We don’t permit activities that pose an unacceptable risk to health or the environment and our officers will now set about regulating the site to ensure the conditions of the permit are met and that waste and emissions are managed correctly.”