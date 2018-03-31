Easter weather: Heavy snow still expected across Yorkshire... but when and where will it arrive?

There remains a serious risk of heavy snow across parts of Yorkshire this Easter Monday as the Met Office kept its 'Yellow Warning' for the county in place.

Is it really more likely to snow at Easter than Christmas? Everything you need to know about White Easter

The possibility of a 'White Easter' remains extremely high with the latest weather warnings showing how the entire western half of the county is under threat.

There is still heavy snow forecast for parts of Yorkshire on Monday.

Met Office projections show a large band of icy conditions flowing up from the south across Rotherham, Sheffield, Bradford, Leeds and Harrogate... with the eastern coast more likely to get wintry showers of sleet and heavy rain.

Temperatures will also remain low with Yorkshire expected to drop below freezing tonight and struggle to hit double figures at least until the middle of next week.

Warnings have been in place since Thursday when confirmation of the threat to Yorkshire was revealed and now the latest update states the likelihood of heavy snow and extreme wintry conditions from 3am right through to 11.45pm on Easter Monday, April 2.

Football fans set off ‘flares and fire crackers’ inside Elland Road pub



The warning states: "Heavy snow is expected over parts of England and Scotland, especially for high ground. There is a chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel.

The Yellow Warning for snow this weekend has moved further west across Yorkshire.

"As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, rain will turn to heavy snow in places.

"Several cm of snow are possible, mainly over ground above around 200 m, with drifting in strong winds. The greatest risk of medium impacts is across the northern Pennines and Scottish Borders where there is a chance of around 10 cm of snow accumulating.

"There is also the possibility of a few cm of wet snow gathering locally at lower levels. The snow is likely to be affecting southern parts of the warning area in the early hours of Monday before reaching Scotland later in the morning.

Time we looked ‘underground’ for a solution to Leeds’ traffic woes

"Snow is likely to gradually turn to rain across the southern Pennines later on Monday. At present there is still some uncertainty in exact snow amounts, and how quickly snow will turn back to rain again in the south of the warning area."

The weather for Saturday evening and Easter Sunday is also extremely wintry with icy temperatures and lots of rain predicted.

Yorkshire weather for Saturday evening:

Some rain and hill snow will continue overnight. Whilst some drier intervals are possible, it will stay cloudy. Despite winds easing, it will remain cold with a risk of icy patches developing. Minimum Temperature -1 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Easter Sunday:

A dull, cloudy start, with showers continuing, wintry across hills. Whilst some brighter intervals are possible by the afternoon, further showers will also remain likely. Maximum Temperature 8 °C.

Yorkshire weather outlook for Easter Monday to Wednesday:

Sleet and snow spreads north Monday, with some accumulations across hills and some wet snow at lower levels, before turning to rain and clearing north later. Turning milder Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny spells and heavy showers.