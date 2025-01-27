Doncaster MP shares concerns about the future of two historic lime trees which are set to be cut down
Plans have been submitted to chop down two trees, nearly 130-years-old, by bosses at Cherry Lane garden centre in Tickhill.
Chiefs want to remove two of an avenue of 80 trees for safety reasons and to create a new entrance to the garden centre on the A631.
A campaign group has been set up against the proposal and this week it gained the backing of MP Sally Jameson.
She said: “A number of residents in Tickhill have contacted me about QD Commercial Holdings' decision to remove the trees outside of Cherry Lane Garden Centre.
"I have spoken with the Save Tickhill’s Trees campaign, and I share residents concerns that such historic trees may be removed without good cause.
"I’ve written to QD Commercial Holdings to urge them to reconsider and to Government Ministers in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.”
