Doncaster in the top three Yorkshire areas named in top 10 list of UK areas most at risk of flooding

Not only can this provide an uncomfortable commute to work, but it can also put many areas of the UK at risk of flooding.

Experts at Utility Bidder, a Business Energy Consultancy, said they know how damaging a flood can be to a business.

It can be expensive to fix and cause a great deal of stress to you and your employees.

Doncaster has suffered severe flooding in the past

Although we can’t stop the risk of flooding, knowing what to do in a situation as stressful as a flood will help you to prepare and protect your property.

A spokesman said: “We wanted to find out which places in the UK have the highest risk of flooding.

"To reveal this, we’ve looked at the percentage of properties with a flood risk of greater than one per cent.

"We’ve also got some top tips from our experts at Utility Bidder so you know how to prepare for a flood, and what to do if a flood affects your property.

“We’ve used government data to find out which areas of the UK are most at risk from floods. We’ve looked at the areas with the highest percentage of properties with a flood risk higher than one per cent.

Kingston upon Hull takes first place with almost 17% of its properties with a flood risk higher than 1%. The high risk in Hull is largely due to the Humber and the River Hull.

North Lincolnshire takes second place with almost 14% of properties in this area with a flood risk greater than 1%. North Lincolnshire sits on the southern side of the Humber, which explains the high percentage of properties with a flood risk of 1% or more. However, the total number of properties is almost 10,000 less than in Kingston upon Hull.

Doncaster completes the top three with 12.6 per cent of properties having a flood risk of higher than one per cent.

Doncaster’s high percentage is most likely due to the River Don which flows through the city.

The Yorkshire-based town also has Lakeside lake located in the centre which could also cause a risk of flooding.

The total number of properties with a flood risk of greater than one per cent is 21,000.

