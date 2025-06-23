Doncaster football club receives energy audit as part of the Greener Game programme.

Edenthorpe FC, based on Off Marian Way in Doncaster, recently signed up to the Greener Game programme, an initiative from the Football Association (FA) and energy provider, E.ON Next.

The club has received a free energy audit as part of the national programme to improve the sustainability credentials of grassroots football clubs.

Together, The FA and E.ON Next aim to drive decarbonisation, promote sustainable practices, and reduce energy costs for clubs across the country.

Edenthorpe FC is the latest team to benefit in the first year of the programme, and has received a free energy audit from E.ON Next. The audit and follow-up report, will help the club to manage their energy usage and hopefully reduce costs, therefore helping preserve its position at the heart of the local community for years to come.

Over the next four years, the Greener Game programme will empower grassroots clubs by providing them with funding opportunities for sustainable upgrades, alongside a wealth of educational resources and energy-saving guides.

The programme is set to invest £1.5 million annually into grassroots football, benefiting around 75-100 clubs each year. In addition, many more clubs will benefit from energy and cost saving advice and guidance from E.ON Next.

Clubs that sign up to the programme will receive an Energy Support Pack, empowering them to make positive changes to their club’s energy needs.

Andrew Halliday, Director and Treasurer at Edenthorpe FC, said: “We’re delighted to receive this audit as part of the Greener Game programme. Energy bills are a large part of our running costs, so to be able to take steps that help to keep them down is a real boost.

“We’re also passionate about reducing our carbon footprint, and the investment from The FA and E.ON Next will be a huge boost to our decarbonisation efforts.”

Phil Woodward, The FA’s Head of Clubs and Facilities, said: "Our Greener Game programme is a significant milestone for grassroots football and sustainability.

“Improving facilities is a key part of our grassroots strategy and our partnership with E.ON Next allows us to give clubs like Edenthorpe FC practical tools and knowledge to embrace energy-efficient practices that will not only improve their operations and benefit the environment, but will also enable them to save money.”

Scott Somerville, E.ON UK’s Director of External Affairs, added: "As a business committed to social impact, our objectives are to help communities become more prosperous, more cohesive and more sustainable.

“There are few better ways for us to achieve those objectives than supporting grassroots football clubs. In partnership with The FA, we’re excited to help teams across England embrace new energy solutions, reduce their bills and cut back on the carbon they use.”

For more information go to www.englandfootball.com/greenergame