Doncaster Council recognised as 'Tree City of the World' for leading the way in urban forestry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Arbor Day Foundation and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has recognised 26 UK ‘Tree Cities’, joining the international Tree Cities of the World network committed to maintaining and celebrating their urban forests.

Trees for Cities is hosting the first gathering of local authorities recognised as UK Tree Cities at the UK Tree Cities Forum in Birmingham this June, in collaboration with Birmingham TreePeople.

Tree Cities of the World is a programme co-founded by The Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest non-profit dedicated to planting trees, and the United Nation’s Food and Agriculture Organization. This year, the initiative has awarded 200 cities worldwide for their dedication to managing and promoting their urban tree canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those with Tree City status are 26 UK towns and cities, the highest number since the programme’s launch in 2019. It’s also the first year that all four UK nations are represented, with Edinburgh, Dundee, and Belfast having joined the UK cohort this year.

Forum on Urban Forests 2023.

Other newly-recognised cities are Doncaster, Newcastle, Wirral, and the London Borough of Islington.

Dan Lambe, CEO at the Arbor Day Foundation, said: "We all want to live in a city that is healthy, resilient, and beautiful – trees serve as a common language to make that possible. Being recognised in the Tree Cities of the World programme means that your city is committing to go above and beyond to define trees as critical green infrastructure for your citizens."

Trees for Cities leads the promotion of Tree Cities of the World in the UK, and is bringing together UK Tree City representatives together at the first ever UK Tree Cities Forum on 11th June, supported by Birmingham TreePeople. Cecil Konjinendijk, event keynote speaker and Director of the Nature Based Solutions Institute, said: "We will see Tree Cities of the World in the UK come together for the first time for a day of sharing, learning, and connecting. Speakers include delegates from recognised Tree Cities, Matt Spitsen from the Arbor Day Foundation, and urban forestry partners such as Treeconomics. This exciting event will really elevate the network in the UK and work towards driving forward the case for urban trees."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trees for Cities recently attended the European Forum on Urban Forestry in Zagreb, joining a workshop alongside Arbocity, the Spanish lead for Tree Cities of the World, to discuss their role championing the programme in their respective nations.

Kate Sheldon, CEO at Trees for Cities, added: "Trees for Cities is delighted to champion Trees Cities of the World in the UK to celebrate and throw a spotlight on best practice in urban forestry. Trees are a vital component of urban ecosystems to ensure that our cities grow greener, healthier, and more resilient to climatic change."

Trees for Cities engages volunteers, schools and local communities to improve people’s lives by planting trees in cities, enhancing urban neighbourhoods, creating vibrant leafy places and getting people excited about growing, foraging and eating healthy food.