Doncaster Council joins campaign which hopes to inspire half a million people to spring clean their towns

Doncaster Council is pledging to help ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ by taking part in a series of clean up events from 22 March – 23 April across the borough.

The Great British Spring Clean 2019 is a project hoping to inspire around half a million people to come together and make a difference in their towns and cities.

Join in the spring clean

As part of the ‘This is My Doncaster – Keep it Clean’ campaign Doncaster Council staff and volunteers regularly hold action days to blitz local areas.

In conjunction with the Great British Spring Clean the council is looking for even more willing volunteers to donate whatever time they have to help clean up litter from streets and parks while recycling as much as possible.

Councillor Chris McGuinness, Cabinet Member for Environment, said: “Keep Britain Tidy would like residents to organise clean-ups or attend existing causes – so why not join Doncaster’s campaign in the fight against litter and environmental crime?

“We’re always happy to provide the support and equipment that you need to participate in a litter pick whether with your friends, family or while walking the dog! We will also dispose of all the waste you collect.”

The Great British Spring Clean brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep and in 2018 around 370,000 #LitterHeroes collected more than 630,000 bags of rubbish.

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “The Great British Spring Clean is an opportunity for the millions of people who care about the environment on their doorstep to do something positive that will make a visible difference.

“We are delighted that Doncaster Council is supporting this year’s campaign and would like to thank them for their support.

“Without councils across the country giving the campaign their backing, our volunteers would not be able to do the incredible job they do.”

You can find out more about the national campaign, sign up and register your clean up at www.keepbritaintidy.org/get-involved/support-our-campaigns/great-british-spring-clean

Please contact communications@doncaster.gov.uk if you require any equipment and tag @MyDoncaster using the #GBSpringClean hashtag in to your social media posts to raise awareness of the event and they will do their best to share your photos and videos.