The authority declared a climate and biodiversity emergency back in 2019 and bosses said they are already on the way in tackling the issue.

A report seen by councillors shows there is now a new ‘Sustainability Unit’ has been approved to provide ‘more focus, coordination and drive in areas of carbon reduction and nature recovery’.

A £5 million fund has been established to start projects that help deliver on the Environment and Sustainability strategy action plan.

This coincides with £26 million worth of schemes and infrastructure projects announced and started which, including a £1.9 million electric bus pilot, housing retrofit schemes, renewable energy investment and the target of planting one million trees over the next 10 years.

The strategy proposes 111 actions which fall into short, medium and long goals for ‘environmental improvement’.

The council has said they have begun a number of environmental improvements, which include £12.56 million for St. Leger Homes to insulate their remaining 1,800 properties and £6.3 million secured for housing retrofit of 150 social and 215 private homes.

There is also a £2.4 million funding application for council buildings to become energy which includes low energy lighting and solar.

DMBC has also secured a £1.7 million government funded decarbonisation works grant for Askern Leisure Centre – one of only two remaining leisure centres using coal for heating fuel. The leisure centre will have heat pumps, high performing wall and roof insulation, high performing glazing and low energy lighting.

For the council’s transport fleet replacement policy, 26 diesel cars and vans have been approved to be replaced with electric models and a further 25 vehicles are planned for

The borough now has 40 new public electric vehicle charging bays planned for installation in council car parks during 2021/2022 and there is planning approval for 20 EV charging bays at the rear of the Civic Office.

Richard Smith, head of sustainability at DMBC, said: “The 111 actions are split into key themes of natural environment, build environment, green technology and economy, sustainable consumption and education and behaviour change.

“A new governance structure is currently in development to allow focused stakeholder engagement amongst each of these themes, which will report on progress to the council’s Renewal Board and Team Doncaster.”

