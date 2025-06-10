Doncaster among areas most concerned about flooding amid thunderstorm warnings.

The Met Office have forecast rising temperatures in the next week, which will "trigger thunderstorms and heavy downpours" for a large part of the UK.

Following this, new data has revealed the areas most concerned about flooding amid the thunderstorm warnings, with Doncaster placing seventh overall.

The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, analysed nationwide monthly Google search volumes for flood-related terms to determine which areas are the most concerned about flooding amid the forecasted rainfall. The study examined the number of searches on 16 flood-related terms across 12 months.

With weather warnings issued to areas across the UK, many people are starting to worry about flooding and the damage it can cause to property.

On average, residents in the UK search for flood-related terms 179 times a month per 100,000 residents.

The study has found that residents of Loughborough are the most likely to Google information and tips on flooding. It was discovered on average, every month, there are 661 searches per 100,000 residents related to flooding in Loughborough. It was revealed that the top flood-related term searched by residents was ‘flood warning’. With the chaos brought on by the floods in January, it is unsurprising that residents are worried about future flooding.

Lincoln residents were revealed as the second most concerned about flooding. In Lincoln, there are 509 monthly searches related to flooding and flood warnings per 100,000 residents. The most searched term in Lincoln was ‘flood warning’. Those living in Lincoln are more likely to experience flooding as many parts of the city are below sea level, putting many homes at risk of flooding even during drier months.

The third most flood-concerned citizens were revealed to be those living in Derby. The study shows that those residing in Derby are searching for flood-related terms 506 times a month on average per 100,000 residents. Residents in Derby survived a lot of flooding during 2023, with residents searching for the term ‘flood warning’ the most, however, the second most searched flood-related term was ‘flooding near me.’

The River Trent is known for swelling its banks and causing flood damage to the homes and the surrounding area in Burton Upon Trent. The study revealed that Burton Upon Trent was revealed as the fourth most worried about flooding in the UK. Those living in Burton Upon Trent have been revealed to search on average 501 times a month per 100,000 residents for flood-related terms on Google.

The data showed that Worcester is the fifth most flood-concerned city, searching on average 455 times per 100,000 residents every month. Worcester was a victim of major floods during January 2024, and, as it is located on the River Severn, residents are sure to be fearful of flash floods and heavy rains.

A spokesperson for QR Code Generator said: “With the Met Office forecasting upcoming thunderstorms, people across the UK are becoming increasingly worried about the possibility of flooding, looking for the best ways to protect their homes, such as adding flood barriers to doorways or using air brick covers to prevent water from entering the home through ventilation.

"It's no surprise to see Loughborough at the top of the list, with the town having already experienced severe flooding earlier in the year. While people in Glasgow are the least concerned about flooding, it is always important to make sure you are up to date with any local weather warnings so that you can take proper precautions. You can sign up for flood warnings from the Met Office to make sure you never miss one."

Readers worried about flooding can use this helpful website to check for flooding in their area.