Doncaster already impacted by climate change, report says amid calls for urgent action

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Nov 2024, 09:00 BST

Doncaster has already been impacted by climate change – and urgent action is drastically needed, a new report has said.

The study, commissioned by Team Doncaster, a local strategic partnership made up of a number of organisations, has concluded that action is required to tackle climate change - with the next decade to 2030 the most crucial.

The Doncaster Climate and Biodiversity Commission has reported that Doncaster is already experiencing the impact of climate change, which is likely to escalate dangerously over the coming years and decades unless fundamental action is taken, it says.

In 2019, Doncaster Council with the support of Team Doncaster partners, declared a climate and biodiversity emergency.

Climate change has been felt in Doncaster - with the area hit by serious floods in recent years.

In Doncaster, the effects of climate change have included flooding as a result of much greater rainfall in the region than usual and serious wildfires on Thorne and Hatfield Moors peatlands.

The report makes a number of recommendations and details an ambitious roadmap for Doncaster which includes plans to transition towards green transport, improve energy efficiency in homes and a significant increase in Doncaster's tree cover.

A spokesperson said: “To achieve these ambitions, businesses and individuals all need to help to deliver the targets including improving their carbon footprint, and for individuals to make more sustainable choices in their daily lives.

"Reducing car journeys and increasing active travel, using smart meters, throwing away less and recycling more are all encouraged as cheap and easy to do solutions.”

You can view Doncaster Climate Commission's Final Report HERE and find out more about what the council and partners are doing to tackle climate change.

