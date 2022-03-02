Starting right at the beginning, the UK has to deal with around three billion disposable nappies each year, representing an estimated two to three per cent of all household waste.

The average baby will go through 4,000 to 6,000 disposable nappies which take hundreds of years to decompose.

By comparison, a baby only needs 20-30 real nappies which can be washed, re-used and passed on to any future siblings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why not try reusable nappies?

The South Yorkshire Nappy Library offers a loan service and lots of tips and advice at www.facebook.com/southyorkshirenappylibrary

The average cost of school uniform is £230, not including sport and PE kits and even more for secondary pupils.

Many schools and communities are starting swap shops where items can be passed on.

A handy guide to starting a swap shop is at www.wasteless-sy.co.uk

Reusing toys is a great idea

More than eight million new toys are thrown away every year in the UK. These toys can be passed on or donated to charity.

A campaign to encourage more re-use of kids’ stuff has been launched by the Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham (BDR) Waste Partnership and Renewi,.

Community Education Liaison Officer Abi Reid, who is based at Manvers, said that many things children outgrow can be donated rather than thrown away.

“Make sure clothing is clean and damage free, toys and games should be in good condition with all the pieces, and books are accepted by many charity shops. If you

want new books to read, check out your local library.”