Be carbon neutral by 2030 Greens urge North Lincolnshire Council

The Green Party in North Lincolnshire has set an ambitious environmental target by urging the local authority to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The Greens have asked the council to declare a Climate Emergency and develop a radical new Action Plan. They have further asked the council to upgrade their Current Carbon Management Strategy 2017-2022 within six months to respond to the climate emergency and outline how they will achieve this ambitious target.

The call follows the recent announcement from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that humanity has just 12 years to take emergency action to prevent global warming greater than 1.5°C. They said Sir David Attenborough had called the emergency the greatest threat in thousands of years, warning that inaction will lead to the collapse of civilisation and the extinction of much of the natural world.

Green Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Brigg and Goole, Chris Spencer, said: “We have just 12 years to avoid catastrophic climate change by limiting global warming to below 1.5°C. We owe it to the children of the area as, by the time current nine/10 year-olds are in their 20s, it will be too late. The scientists have done their job by telling us of the risks of floods, droughts and extreme heat and the increase in poverty, conflict and migration this will cause. Now it’s time for our politicians to respond. History will not judge inaction kindly.”

Leader of North Lincoklnshire Council, Rob Waltham, hit back at the call for immediate radical action and said: “We take all policies around the environment very seriously. For example, we have in the past 12 months increased the amount of tree planting and we have taken steps to reduce the use of single use plastics and we have introduced stringent measures around air quality management.”

He added: “These are political priorities for the council.”

Chris added that the council needed meaningful action to prevent climate breakdown: “It is time our council updated the current plan developed in 2017 to take into account the urgent action required from the latest IPCC report. It is no longer enough to reduce our carbon footprint over time, we need to become carbon neutral by 2030.”