End of an era as unsafe nursery buildings torn down at popular Doncaster park
Buildings which have nurtured plants to brighten up Doncaster for decades have been pulled down because they are unsafe.
Doncaster Council has taken down its greenhouse and nursery complex in Sandall Park which had become a target for vandals in recent years.
The nurseries had been used for many years to grow plants and shrubs to be used across the city’s parks and verges as well as flower beds.
Contractors have been working to make the site safe following the removal of the nursery.
