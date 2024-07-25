End of an era as unsafe nursery buildings torn down at popular Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buildings which have nurtured plants to brighten up Doncaster for decades have been pulled down because they are unsafe.

Doncaster Council has taken down its greenhouse and nursery complex in Sandall Park which had become a target for vandals in recent years.

The nurseries had been used for many years to grow plants and shrubs to be used across the city’s parks and verges as well as flower beds.

