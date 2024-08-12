Emergency services scrambled to Doncaster Railway Station after a person was hit by a train
Emergency services were scrambled to Doncaster Railway Station this morning after a person was hit by a train.
National Rail put out an announcement at 11.11am about the incident and said major disruption is expected on services until 3pm this afternoon.
We will update you further when we have received more details.
