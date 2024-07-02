Emergency services rushed to scene of police incident at Doncaster city centre bridge
Emergency services were rushed to the scene of a police incident at a Doncaster city centre bridge this morning.
The incident happened at around 2am on St George’s Bridge.
Police confirmed this was reports of a concern for safety and a man was brought to safety by emergency services.
