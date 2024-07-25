Emergency services rushed to scene of collison after car smashed into Doncaster pub

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jul 2024, 17:15 BST
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a collison after a car smashed into a Doncaster pub this evening.

Eye witnesses have reported that a vehicle has hit the Beverley Inn on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe causing some traffic issues.

We will bring you more when we get it.

Related topics:Emergency servicesDoncaster

