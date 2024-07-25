Emergency services rushed to scene of collison after car smashed into Doncaster pub
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a collison after a car smashed into a Doncaster pub this evening.
Eye witnesses have reported that a vehicle has hit the Beverley Inn on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe causing some traffic issues.
We will bring you more when we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.