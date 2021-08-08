Emergency services rushed to scene as man knocked down in Doncaster
Emergency services are now in attendance following an incident where a man was knocked down in Doncaster.
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 2:41 pm
Reports have been received that two ambulances, an incident response unit, two police cars and two paramedics were called to Daw Lane/Holly Lane in Bentley, along with the air ambulance – see the air ambulance arrive here.
Watch the video as the emergency services were rushed to the scene here.
Thanks to Josh Vidler for providing the footage of the incident.
We will bring you more as we get it.