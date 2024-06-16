Emergency services rushed to incident at Doncaster market place
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were rushed to an incident in Doncaster market place yesterday teatime.
Eye witnesses reported seeing about four police cars and a number of ambulances outside Primark at around 5pm, and some were still in place at 11pm last night.
We have approached the police for more information and will bring you it as we get it.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.