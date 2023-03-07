News you can trust since 1925
Emergency services rush to scene of Doncaster incident as reports of a house fire spread

Emergency services have been rushed to the scene of a Doncaster incident as reports of a house fire spread.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

From initial reports we understand that fire engines are in attendance, and a helipcopter is overhead at Yew Tree Crescent in Rossington.

A witness on Facebook said: “Looks like another fire on the horse field loads smoke.”

While another commented: “What’s going on with the helicopters.”

The blaze is still burning
We have contacted the emergency services and will bring you more details as soon as we can.

Pictures kindly provided by a nearby resident
