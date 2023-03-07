Emergency services rush to scene of Doncaster incident as reports of a house fire spread

From initial reports we understand that fire engines are in attendance, and a helipcopter is overhead at Yew Tree Crescent in Rossington.

A witness on Facebook said: “Looks like another fire on the horse field loads smoke.”

While another commented: “What’s going on with the helicopters.”

The blaze is still burning

We have contacted the emergency services and will bring you more details as soon as we can.