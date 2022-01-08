Emergency services respond to serious incident at Doncaster supermarket
Emergency services have been reportedly dealing with a serious incident at a Doncaster supermarket this afternoon.
A number of eye witnesses have reported both police and ambulances at the Asda supermarket in Grange Lane, Rossington.
Numerous others have reported hearing numerous sirens in the area.
There are unconfirmed reports that the inicdent relates to a medical emergency within the store.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and Asda for further information and will bring you any updates as we receive them.