Emergency services rescue man from vehicle after a two car collision in Doncaster

Emergency services has to rescue a man from a vehicle after a two car collision took place in Doncaster late last night (Tuesday July 2).

Firefighters from Edlington and Doncaster stations were called out to the incident at 11.20pm on Laurel Terrace in Balby.

One person was extricated by firefighters and left in the care of the ambulance crew.

The crews left the scene at 1.05am.

*Two bins were deliberately set on fire at 7.15pm on Green Lane, Woodlands. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 7.30pm.

Doncaster firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a tree stump at 9.30pm on Armthorpe Road, Wheatley Hills. The crew left the scene at 10pm.