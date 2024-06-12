Emergency services reported at Doncaster level crossing this afternoon
Emergency services have been reported at the scene of an incident near to a level crossing in Doncaster this afternoon.
Police have been reported at the crossing in Gate House Lane, Auckley for a large part of this afternoon, local eyewitnesses have said.
One said that trains had been stopped on the railway line which crosses the road.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details.
