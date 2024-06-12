Emergency services reported at Doncaster level crossing this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been reported at the scene of an incident near to a level crossing in Doncaster this afternoon.

Police have been reported at the crossing in Gate House Lane, Auckley for a large part of this afternoon, local eyewitnesses have said.

One said that trains had been stopped on the railway line which crosses the road.