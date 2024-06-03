Emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road tonight
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.
Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of an incident near to The Sportsman pub on Armthorpe Road, eyewitnesses have said.
Traffic on Armthorpe Road and Leger Way has been impacted as a result of the incident, with drivers advised to avoid the area.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details of this evening’s incident.
Emergency servicesDoncasterPoliceTrafficSouth Yorkshire PoliceSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.