Emergency services dealing with serious incident on major Doncaster road tonight

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.

Police and paramedics have been reported at the scene of an incident near to The Sportsman pub on Armthorpe Road, eyewitnesses have said.

Traffic on Armthorpe Road and Leger Way has been impacted as a result of the incident, with drivers advised to avoid the area.

