Emergency services dealing with serious incident at Doncaster bridge this lunchtime
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident beneath a Doncaster city centre bridge this lunchtime.
Large numbers of police and paramedics have been reported beneath St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College, several eyewitnesses have reported.
While the bridge remains open, traffic is understood to be heavy in the area and there are unconfirmed reports that a path beneath the bridge has been sealed off.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police for more details of this lunchtime’s incident.
