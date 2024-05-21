Emergency services dealing with serious incident at Doncaster bridge this lunchtime

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident beneath a Doncaster city centre bridge this lunchtime.

Large numbers of police and paramedics have been reported beneath St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College, several eyewitnesses have reported.

While the bridge remains open, traffic is understood to be heavy in the area and there are unconfirmed reports that a path beneath the bridge has been sealed off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...