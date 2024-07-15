Emergency services deal with serious incident at Doncaster bridge this afternoon
Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster city centre bridge this afternoon.
Large numbers of police and paramedics were reported on St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College, several eyewitnesses have reported.
Traffic was understood to be heavy in the area with some delays for drivers on surrounding roads with uncofirmed reports of concerns for a man’s safety.
We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
