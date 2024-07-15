Emergency services deal with serious incident at Doncaster bridge this afternoon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been at the scene of a serious incident on a Doncaster city centre bridge this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large numbers of police and paramedics were reported on St George’s Bridge near to Doncaster College, several eyewitnesses have reported.

Traffic was understood to be heavy in the area with some delays for drivers on surrounding roads with uncofirmed reports of concerns for a man’s safety.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.