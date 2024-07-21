Emergency services called to serious Doncaster railway station incident in early hours
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to a serious emergency incident at Doncaster railway station in the early hours of this morning.
Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and paramedics at a scene near to the taxi rank and The Railway pub shortly after midnight.
Unconfirmed reports said officers were surrounding a man laid on the ground outside the station in Trafford Way.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details of the incident.
Emergency servicesDoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafford WayBritish Transport PoliceYorkshire Ambulance Service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.