Emergency services called to serious Doncaster railway station incident in early hours

Emergency services were called to a serious emergency incident at Doncaster railway station in the early hours of this morning.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police and paramedics at a scene near to the taxi rank and The Railway pub shortly after midnight.

Unconfirmed reports said officers were surrounding a man laid on the ground outside the station in Trafford Way.