Emergency services called to Doncaster flats over fears for woman's safety

Police, ambulance and fire crews all descended on the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake last night after concerns were raised by members of the public.

The area is home to three separate residential blocks – Westminster House, Shaftesbury House and Lonsdale House.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said that a number of officers had attended the scene but left shortly afterwards after establishing the woman’s safety.