Emergency services called to Doncaster flats over fears for woman's safety
Emergency services raced to a block of flats in Doncaster over fears for a woman’s safety.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 11:56 am
Police, ambulance and fire crews all descended on the flats in Shaftesbury Avenue, Intake last night after concerns were raised by members of the public.
The area is home to three separate residential blocks – Westminster House, Shaftesbury House and Lonsdale House.
A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said that a number of officers had attended the scene but left shortly afterwards after establishing the woman’s safety.