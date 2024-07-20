Emergency services called to Doncaster Balloon Festival after reports of stunt bike crash

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 22:44 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 23:36 BST
Emergency services have been called to Doncaster Balloon Festival tonight amid reports of a stunt bike rider being seriously injured during a display.

Police and paramedics were called to the event on Town Fields shortly after 8pm, eyewitnesses have said.

One eyewitness said: “The final stunt show was cancelled due to the accident and people watched as the paramedics worked on the stunt rider.

"They blue lighted the stunt rider to hospital.”

The ambulance at the scene of the incident on Town Fields tonight.The ambulance at the scene of the incident on Town Fields tonight.
Three ambulances are reported to have attended the incident with the rider understood to have been taken to nearby Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Video footage from the scene shows an ambulance driving across Town Field to the shock and upset of those watching.

The eyewitness added: “We couldn’t see exactly what happened as security came over and held sheets up around the incident

“There was a solo biker laid on the ground.

"Other people around were saying the biker fell off mid air and landed on their shoulder and then said they hadn’t moved since.”

According to the Doncaster Balloon Festival programme for today, there were four stunt show performances planned, two from motorbike freestyler Jamie Squibb as well as stunts from Stuntworld International and Stunts International.

Thousands of people have flocked to Town Fields for the two day festival, which got under way last night and has included a number of hot air balloon flights as well as other attractions and entertainment.

Last night, drivers in Barnby Dun were briefly caught up in a drama when two balloons from the festival landed on Stainforth Road, blocking the carriageway.

We have contacted Yorkshire Ambulance Service for details.

