Emergency services called to 'bus crash' in Doncaster
Emergency services are on the scene of a crash tonight on one of Doncaster’s main roads.
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 8:33 pm
Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene in Town Moor Avenue near to the junction with Imperial Crescent.
A passer-by believed a bus and a 4x4 were involved in a collision just after 7pm.
It’s not yet known if anyone was injured.
A Doncaster Royal Infirmary Park and Ride bus was pulled up at the side of the road with damage visible to the front and windscreen as well the passenger door of the vehicle.
We’ll bring you more in this story when we get it.