Emergency services called to 'bus crash' in Doncaster

Damaged bus in Town Moor Avenue

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene in Town Moor Avenue near to the junction with Imperial Crescent.

A passer-by believed a bus and a 4x4 were involved in a collision just after 7pm.

It’s not yet known if anyone was injured.

Police on Town Moor Avenue

A Doncaster Royal Infirmary Park and Ride bus was pulled up at the side of the road with damage visible to the front and windscreen as well the passenger door of the vehicle.