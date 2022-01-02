Emergency services called after body found at St Edwin's Close, Dunscroft, Doncaster, last night
Emergency services were called to a South Yorkshire street last night after a body was found.
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 10:14 pm
South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were both called out at around 11pm last night to St Edwin’s Close, Dunscroft, Doncaster.
Police today declined to give further details of the incident. It is not known if the coroner has been informed.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said this morning they would not comment on the incident because it was now being treated as a non-suspicious death.