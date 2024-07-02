Emergency services at scene of serious road collision in Doncaster this morning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious road collision in Doncaster this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane, in Sprotbrough, Doncaster is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”

