Emergency services at scene of serious road collision in Doncaster this morning

By Darren Burke
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:47 BST
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a serious road collision in Doncaster this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware that the junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane, in Sprotbrough, Doncaster is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are currently on the scene.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details.

