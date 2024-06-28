Emergency services at scene of serious incident on major Doncaster road tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have been dealing with a serious incident on a major Doncaster road tonight.

Police and paramedics have been called to Thorne Road near to the junction with Wheatley Hall Road and alongside the Clay Lane Estate.

Eyewitnesses have reported several police cars at the scene.

The incident is close to where a vehicle drove into a McDonald’s restaurant last weekend, although tonight’s incident is not connected.