Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of a motorway collision near Doncaster this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound A1M between Junction 34 at Blyth and 35 at Wadworth.
COLLISION: Emergency services called to early morning smash on Sheffield road
Highways England said the road is closed and ‘all emergency services attending’.
COURT: Murder suspect due in court over death of Doncaster woman
CRIME: Brother of Sheffield man wanted over murder was killed in city attack
South Yorkshire Police said a lorry and car were involved.
More to follow.