Emergency services are dealing with the aftermath of a motorway collision near Doncaster this morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on the northbound A1M between Junction 34 at Blyth and 35 at Wadworth.

Highways England said the road is closed and ‘all emergency services attending’.

South Yorkshire Police said a lorry and car were involved.

More to follow.