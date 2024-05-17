Emergency services at scene as car overturns on Doncaster road this afternoon
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious incident in Doncaster this afternoon after reports of a car flipping onto its roof.
Police, paramedics and fire crews are all understood to be at the scene of the incident in King George’s Road, Rossington following the incident which took place earlier this afternoon.
Eyewitnesses have said the road has been cordoned off.
We have asked South Yorkshie Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this afternoon’s incident.
