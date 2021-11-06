Emergency services at Hexthorpe house after reports of gas leak

Two appliances from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended an address in Abbott Street, Hexthorpe, early this morning (Saturday).

By Stephanie Bateman
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:51 pm

Witness Kelly Baugh was awoken at around 2am by the flashing lights of the engines and said a firefighter had confirmed the call was to a gas leak but that everyone was safe.

Resident Natasha Carlyle added: “I saw the lights and the fire brigades but wasn't sure what was going on. Glad everyone is safe.”

The scene in Hexthorpe last night. Photo by Kelly Baugh

The Free Press has approached SYFR for more details.

