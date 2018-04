Emergency services are dealing with a lorry involving a collision on the M18 near Doncaster this morning.

The crash occurred on the southbound stretch between junctions 2 and 3.

CRIME: Man left fighting for life after Sheffield stabbing now 'stable'

POLICE: Man suffered 'horrific' injuries in attempted murder in Rotherham

No other details have yet been revealed but traffic is said to be 'very heavy'.

READ MORE: Appeal over car seen in area where 'shots were fired' in Sheffield