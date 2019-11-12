Emergency rescue drama after three trapped by floods at Doncaster book warehouse

Jim McLaughlin, Company Secretary (far right), pictured with staff members Stephen White, Alan Dobson, Damon Gocoul and Tina Garner. Picture: NDFP-12-11-19-Re-Read-1

Now a fundraising campaign has been launched to replace the books which were lost when the waters left the Reread warehouse at Cherry Lane, Marshgate, submerged on Friday, with around £5,000 already pledged.

Jim McLaughlin, who runs the charity, said: “Most of the books have been destroyed.

“Water got into the warehouse. It was about two of three feet inside, and four feet outside. It has not been good. We are back now, but things look dreadful. I got in on Monday and looked at the carnage.”

Jim McLaughlin, Company Secretary (far right), pictured with staff members Stephen White, Alan Dobson, Damon Gocoul and Tina Garner. Picture: NDFP-12-11-19-Re-Read-2

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity gives away good-as-new condition used books, and has a big children’s book give away planned over Christmas. Fortunately, it had given away 1,000 books that were due to go to children in local authority care days before the floods.

They are now working out of an office loaned to them by North Doncaster Development Trust as a temporary base, and have around 2,000 books left.

Mr McLaughlin first realised there was a problem after he received a call from staff who had arrived at the warehouse early in the day, before the waters had risen.

“The first I heard was when they rang to say ‘we’re being surrounded by water. The first thing we did was get the electricity off. They tried to leave but were trapped in the building.

Jim McLaughlin, Company Secretary (far right), pictured with staff members Stephen White, Alan Dobson, Damon Gocoul and Tina Garner. Picture: NDFP-12-11-19-Re-Read-3

“I got to Marshgate and could see the flood from the bridge – I called 999. The fire brigade came with a mobile raft and went in to rescue them. I said to them I don’t care about books, I care about the people. We were just relieved everyone was rescued. The fire service was brilliant.”

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched. Log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/reread-flood to donate.

Jim McLaughlin, Company Secretary (far right), pictured. Picture: NDFP-12-11-19-Re-Read-6